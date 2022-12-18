    Search
    Ice Block, Saint Irenee, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In February 2020, I walked on the train tracks bordering the St-Lawrence River near Saint-Irénée, Quebec, Canada. The river has tides that can reach seven meters, so it sculpts fabulous ice blocks. I previously published another of these that can be seen on my LPM VIP page.

    Continuing to walk along the shoreline, I saw a giant ice block parked on the shore with a small cavern. When I lay down and entered the little cave, I looked through the icy window frame and was amazed to see the landscape and rising sun.

    I didn’t stay long in the icy cavern, it being freezing, but it was a delightful visual experience.

