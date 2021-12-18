French Alps, Le Funicular, France

Picture Story

The Funiculaire de Saint-Hilaire du Touvet, or Saint-Hilaire du Touvet Funicular, is a funicular railway in the department of Isère in the Rhône-Alpes region of France. It links Montfort on the road between Grenoble and Chambéry, with the village of Saint-Hilaire du Touvet, located on the Plateau des Petites Roches.

I was on Neurosurgical training in Grenoble and I knew there is a Funicular train station in Saint Hilaire Du Tuvet. I was eager to see the funicular train as I had experienced one in Hong Kong.

I sat on a high point on the hill, and saw beautiful French alps through my 70-200mm lens.

The sight was quiet magnificent, seemed like multiple layers after layer of blue French Alps. Every day of my French stay was a beautiful day. Once I clicked the picture and came down, I realized the time for last bus to town is very little. Unfortunately the bus didn't come . The pressure was mounting on me because in Europe the streets are dead after 7 PM.

However after about 30 minutes of wait (which seemed very long) I was picked up by a very nice French couple who probably understood my problem and gave me a lift , gave me supper and a Bible and dropped me to the railway station. Travel and Photography has made me believe in the world really. People have so much love in their hearts, so contrary to what we see in media. That day the couple didn't give me lift, but rather a life time memory to cherish...

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now