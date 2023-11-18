    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Manistee River Valley, Northern Michigan, USA
    By Robert Betka

    For a landscape photographer, autumn in Northern Michigan provides a three to four-week window of opportunity, with colors peaking in the inland and higher elevations quite earlier than by the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

    This image was made in the late morning on a bright day at a popular overlook of the Manistee River Valley. The variations among species always provide ample color, with the red and orange maples, yellow beech, and birch leading the still-green oaks. The saturated colors were gone one week later, the oaks turning brown.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®