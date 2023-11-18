    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Buxton, Oregon, USA

    By Hannah Hillebrand

    As I was driving home from the Oregon Coast, where I had gone for a few days to find some peace and solace, just before re-entering Portland proper, I encountered this incredible field full of the most beautiful color.

    Fall can remind us how there is beauty in death. There is such magic in the color of the trees as they lose their leaves. There is beauty in the rest we can take in winter. And beauty in time to prepare for the new life that comes in spring. Beauty and suffering are inseparable. The cycle of life reminds us of that.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®