Buxton, Oregon, USA

As I was driving home from the Oregon Coast, where I had gone for a few days to find some peace and solace, just before re-entering Portland proper, I encountered this incredible field full of the most beautiful color.

Fall can remind us how there is beauty in death. There is such magic in the color of the trees as they lose their leaves. There is beauty in the rest we can take in winter. And beauty in time to prepare for the new life that comes in spring. Beauty and suffering are inseparable. The cycle of life reminds us of that.

