Autumnal Bear Rock Preserve, Davis, West Virginia, USA

Bear rock preserve is a photographic paradise. Located in West Virginia the Dolly Sods is an area facing east on Canaan valley and popular for sunrise images.

The area is covered with rocks, pines and blueberry bushes that during the fall season become an ocean of red. This photo was taken at the beginning of October.

I was lucky the clouds pointed toward the tree with the sunburst. I went on my knees to take this image pointing the camera up. I used f/22 to get a nice sunburst and to help to clouds to point the viewer to the tree in the background.

