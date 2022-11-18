Autumn Windmill Woods Near Macclesfield, England

This is one of my favourite woods that I have been scouting for the last two months in the hope that autumn colour would deliver a picture to remember.

We have to a large extent avoided the drought conditions that have affected much of England this year and so we have experienced an autumn that started slowly, lasted longer than normal and gave beautiful colour.

Although the wood is mixed with both deciduous and conifer, beech trees predominate.

I hope this picture 'Autumn Beeches' expresses the gold that we hope for at this time of year.

