Lake Monroe, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

Several years ago, at the beginning of October, I went scouting for images in the famous Mont Tremblant National Park, looking specifically for autumn colors. This well-known region is a two-hour drive north of Montreal.

As this area is of higher altitude than Montreal, I was unsure of the foliage status. Fall colors start in late September and reach a peak in mid-October but are affected by temperature, rainfall and wind.

Approaching the lake shoreline, I was struck by the softness background colors. The reflection on the lake amplified the effect. There were lines in the clouds leading to the background. In order to increase the contrast, I installed an ND filter and took a 20-second exposure. Using my live time feature on my camera I knew I would have a perfect histogram (ETR).

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now