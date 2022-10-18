Blue Ridge Parkway, Asheville, NC, USA

The jewel tones of the fall are exquisite in North Carolina. at this time of the year. The problem is in choosing where and when to stop along the parkway. Tripod in hand, I start out at each stop and walk around a bit to wait and see what materializes given the light, wind and view. The altitude is always a variable factor as the higher I travel, the better the colors. It is a gamble sometimes, as one must take into consideration whether the leaves have fallen already as a result of a drop in temperature or windstorms. The views are incredible.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now