Giant’s Causeway, Bushmills, Northern Ireland

During a road trip around Ireland, I stopped at Giant's Causeway just before sunset. There was a storm forming in the distance, and the air smelled of rain and salt water. I was mesmerized watching the waves crash into the rocky landscape. Over 40,000 basalt columns create the unique shoreline of the area. The stormy, cloudy sky created a purple haze as the sun dropped closer to the horizon. I made it back to my car just as the rain arrived.

