St Mary’s Lake, Glacier National Park, MT, USA

This image of a smoky sunrise on St. Mary's Lake in Glacier National Park was taken in September during a terrible wildfire season in the Western United States. During the 5 days of photographing Glacier National Park, the conditions varied from being unable to see the mountains to a dull haze covering anything beyond 100 meters. Upon arrival at the planned location at St. Mary's Lake, I was disappointed I could not photograph the traditional sunrise colors from the sky reflected in the water. After reviewing this image on the LCD panel and then in post-production, I became intrigued and started to appreciate the mood created by the orange sky and the deep orange sun. The image can be viewed as otherworldly, possibly even a Martian sunrise.

