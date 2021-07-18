Big Hole Valley, Wisdom, Montana, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

There are those places that we photographers get familiar with, feel comfortable with and visit at various times of the year because we like the scene, setting, light and its magic. Such is this spot on the Big Hole River about 21 miles north of Wisdom, Mt just off HW 43.

For a number of years my wife and I owned a cabin in the Big Hole Valley. The Valley, located in the southwest portion of Montana lies between the Anaconda Range to the northwest and the Pioneer Mountains to the east. The valley itself with the Big Hole River, a world class fly fishing river, rests at approximately 6,000 ft. The valley consists mainly of large cattle ranches passed down to each generation and the Valley is often known for its 10,000 haystacks.

It’s early August, the fields have already been hayed for the cold winters ahead and whatever remaining grasses there are have achieved their rich golden fall colors. Cold weather comes quick here at this high altitude, and I can feel it on mornings like this.

I was up early, as was my inclination, particularly after a thunder shower the previous day, typical of August weather. From experience I knew I would be rewarded with a misty fog off of the river. Arriving a little after 5:00 am I achieve my prize with a wonderful layer of mist shrouding the opposing hills and parts of the river. Shooting into the glow of the morning, the rising sun plays its golden magic on the haze. The scene takes advantage of the various diagonal lines of the dirt road, fence line, lines in the grass, river and barely visible hills leading ones eye to the source of the river and the mystery there in. I just loved these times in the Big Hole.

