Dun Briste, Downpatrick Head, Co Mayo, Ireland

The Dun Briste sea stack is a jaw-dropping natural wonder that sits off the coast of County Mayo in Ireland. This impressive geological formation is a towering column of vertical rock that rises an impressive 45 meters from the sea below. The image of Dun Briste is a testament to the powerful forces of nature that have sculpted the Irish coastline over millions of years. It is a sight to behold for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The rugged beauty of Dun Briste is best captured by an adventurer who is unafraid to venture out into the wild and explore the unknown. As you gaze out over the tumultuous waves of the Atlantic Ocean, you can feel the raw energy of the sea as it relentlessly pounds the jagged rocks below. The sound of crashing waves, the wind whistling in your ears, and the cries of seabirds circling overhead all add to the sense of awe inspired by this natural wonder.

For professional adventurers, Dun Briste is a must-see destination that offers exploration and discovery opportunities. The rugged sea stack is best viewed from a vantage point high up on the cliffs above, where you can take in the full scope of its incredible size and beauty. The view from the cliffs is also a great place to photograph this magnificent natural wonder, capturing the contrast between its harsh, rough surface and the gentle, rolling waves of the sea below.

Beyond the aesthetics, Dun Briste also provides a unique challenge for intrepid explorers. Ascending the stack requires a steady hand and a fearless spirit as you make your way up the sheer rock face to the top. Once at the summit, the reward is a breathtaking 360-degree view of the surrounding landscape and seascape and the knowledge that you have conquered one of nature's most impressive creations.

In conclusion, the Dun Briste sea stack is a truly awe-inspiring natural wonder that captures the imagination of adventurers and professionals alike. The combination of sound and image is a thrilling experience that leaves a lasting impression on all who visit. With its rugged beauty, unique challenges, and rich history, Dun Briste is a destination that should be on every adventurer's bucket list.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now