Marakura Yacht Club, Te Anau, Fiordland, New Zealand

Four days of incessant heavy Fiordland rain finally gave way to a timely fifteen minute window of light and dryness at sunrise, for this image of the jetty at Marakura Yacht Club on Lake Te Anau. The snow line was unusually low for the time of year (late May), adding beautiful contrast to the orange hues of the dawn scene. The compression effect of the telephoto lens really comes into its own in a shot like this: the mountains in the background appear much closer than they really are, and the detail complements the intricate detail of the jetty itself. I elected to use the long lens in preference to a wide angle for these reasons. No filter was used, as I wanted to keep some of the texture of the still water in the mid-ground, enhancing the very natural look of the image.

