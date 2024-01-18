Red Cabin, Tromso, Norway

This picture was captured a few miles South of Tromso in the Arctic Circle, Norway, on a farm where I stayed for a few days. The night before had been an incredible Northern Lights display, still the best I've ever seen, but after a late night, there was no rest for the wicked and up for sunrise back into the deep snow again.

This scene was just at the rear of the farm; the light around these parts seems to be very different, with loads of pinks and purples often visible in the early and late hours of this sunrise. However, nothing special was enough to give this gorgeous lighting onto the mountains to the rear and pick out all the detail in the snow-laden trees, with the little red hut seemingly perfectly placed to finish the scene.

Despite being the coldest place I've ever been to, Norway is still, to this day, my favourite place I've ever been to, and somewhere I want to explore a lot more.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now