Water And Ice, Diamond Beach, Iceland

This image was taken at the beginning of December during sunrise, around 10.15 this time of year.

I wanted to capture an image of the water swirling around one of the icebergs and with the rising sun striking the ice to create light reflection.

I eventually found this iceberg that I liked and had the sun raising in the right place. After a few attempts, I eventually realised that for getting the image I wanted I had to get my feet wet. I waited for the wave to come and then started shooting in continuous mode. This final image is what I was really looking for and it was worth getting wet.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now