    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Water And Ice, Diamond Beach, Iceland
    By Michele Borgarelli

    This image was taken at the beginning of December during sunrise, around 10.15 this time of year.

    I wanted to capture an image of the water swirling around one of the icebergs and with the rising sun striking the ice to create light reflection.

    I eventually found this iceberg that I liked and had the sun raising in the right place. After a few attempts, I eventually realised that for getting the image I wanted I had to get my feet wet. I waited for the wave to come and then started shooting in continuous mode. This final image is what I was really looking for and it was worth getting wet.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®