San Juan Mountains, Ouray County, Colorado, USA

Picture Story

The fall colors in Colorado in 2021 were really spectacular. I was out exploring the mountains and in search of beautiful vistas and fall colors. I had scouted this location the evening before I took this photo. The the fall colors were looking very good and I was able to get some nice photos that day. Later, I was able to check the weather forecast which was predicting snowfall the next morning. So the next day I headed back to the same location. But because of the snowfall and because I was making fresh tracks on the road, the trek was a bit treacherous. Thankfully when I arrived at the location, the wind and the clouds sporadically left openings to capture the peaks in the area. The same wind was blowing the snow over the hills and across the top of the forest. I stayed there for a bit trying to capture the dramatic nature of that autumn morning.

