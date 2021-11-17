    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    San Juan Mountains, Ouray County, Colorado, USA

    By Daniel Forster

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    The fall colors in Colorado in 2021 were really spectacular. I was out exploring the mountains and in search of beautiful vistas and fall colors. I had scouted this location the evening before I took this photo. The the fall colors were looking very good and I was able to get some nice photos that day. Later, I was able to check the weather forecast which was predicting snowfall the next morning. So the next day I headed back to the same location. But because of the snowfall and because I was making fresh tracks on the road, the trek was a bit treacherous. Thankfully when I arrived at the location, the wind and the clouds sporadically left openings to capture the peaks in the area. The same wind was blowing the snow over the hills and across the top of the forest. I stayed there for a bit trying to capture the dramatic nature of that autumn morning.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®