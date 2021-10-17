Jenny Lake, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

About a dozen years ago, my wife and I were taking a walk and I asked her if she could go somewhere on a trip, where would it be? Her first thought was Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, so I started planning to visit. Yellowstone is very close to Grand Teton NP, so I added a couple days there as well.

We enjoyed both parks very much, but did not have as much time in the Tetons as we would have liked. Last year, as part of revising our travel plans due to Covid, we made a trip across the Dakotas to Wyoming again, and booked a lodge in Grand Teton NP for a week to give us plenty of time and to allow for weather.

Last summer was another one for major wildfires in the western US, and heavy smoke was a severe problem for visibility. We got lucky in that just before we arrived at our lodge, there had been a rain storm that cleared the air and visibility stayed good for several days. A wonderful spot that I wanted to return to was Jenny Lake, which has a fantastic view of the Teton Range. I also had not been there at sunrise before.

The early calmness and first light on the mountains made for a wonderful reflection shot across the lake.

