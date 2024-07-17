Lone Trees, Myakka River State Park, Sarasota, Florida, USA

Two Lonely Trees at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida U.S.A. The area these trees are located in will soon be underwater.

We have a Wet Season in Florida. This will cause the Myakka River to overflow its banks, eventually flooding the entire Park, making for some beautiful photographic possibilities.

It does make it difficult to get into the Park, but watching the flood level will tell you before the roadway is closed. It is always the best time to be there.

