Port au Persil Sunrise, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In October 2021, I spent a wonderful week with couple of friends doing photography in the fabulous Charlevoix region of Quebec. Early one morning we planned to head for the nearby McLaren Chapel. This white wooden building, built in 1902, is very close to the St-Laurence River Shoreline and faces the sunrise.

Arriving on the site, the row of rocks in the foreground caught my eye. The textured sky and the reflection on the water set off the subject perfectly. I installed my tripod and a ND filter to perform a 25-second exposure. My live time feature on my camera yielded a perfect histogram (ETTR) at these settings. When the sun rose a bit higher, I turned around and took pictures of the chapel behind me. What a special moment, and I was lucky to share it with my friends.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now