Keyhole Arch, Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, California, USA

Seascapes have long been one of my favorite locations to photograph. Whether capturing storm-driven waves crashing along a rocky coast or a gentle surf greeting a sandy beach, options for creating dramatic images are endless.

Driving along Route 1 in the stunning coastal region of Big Sur in California, you will discover breathtaking views and iconic landmarks. The one location you must include in your itinerary is Pfeiffer Beach, located inside Los Padres National Forest. This slice of shoreline is known for its naturally purple sands and the arch rock just offshore, which turns daily sunsets into spectacular photo ops. With low tide and a clear sky, the angle of the sun provides a beautiful glow through what is called Keyhole Arch.

The alignment of the sun through the Keyhole is a brief event occurring during the period around Winter Solstice, from mid-December till mid-January. Pfieffer Beach has become popular with photo enthusiasts from around the world, so you must arrive early, as parking there is limited.

Research and planning are critical to ensuring that you are at the right place at the right time. Unfortunately, I did not plan my visit at the right time, or so I thought. I captured the image on February 5th, two weeks after the recommended time. Sometimes, luck can make up for poor planning.

By visiting Pfieffer Beach later than suggested, I avoided the crowds and my wife and I were the only photographers on the beach. As the sun began to set, the light beams began to shine through the Keyhole as the waves crashed through the opening.

