Misty Asheville, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

Hiking along the Blue Ridge Parkway is always a treat. One can never know what weather one might encounter. This time, the clouds morphed into a thick mist that enveloped the Blue Ridge Mountains.
With the help of my tripod and patience, I could see through the thick mist to the deeply textured mountains and colorful trees.
I had to up the camera's ISO a bit as the rain clouds began to form. As it was, I was caught in a bit of torrential rain – a frequent occurrence in The Blue Ridge.
