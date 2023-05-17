Misty Asheville, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

Hiking along the Blue Ridge Parkway is always a treat. One can never know what weather one might encounter. This time, the clouds morphed into a thick mist that enveloped the Blue Ridge Mountains.

With the help of my tripod and patience, I could see through the thick mist to the deeply textured mountains and colorful trees.

I had to up the camera's ISO a bit as the rain clouds began to form. As it was, I was caught in a bit of torrential rain – a frequent occurrence in The Blue Ridge.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now