Matterhorn, Swiss Alps, Zermatt, Switzerland

I was certain it would be cold and rainy during my entire trip to Switzerland. I was sure that the mountain peaks would be covered with thick clouds, and I wouldn't actually see the impressive beauty of the Matterhorn. But as I stood at the foot of the majestic mountain, I realized that the storm clouds had just added to the incredible scene.

The stormy clouds were beautifully surrounding the Matterhorn's peak. The evening light was poking through the thick clouds, casting a golden glow across the rugged landscape. I sat and watched the clouds pass over the peak, waiting for the perfect moment when just enough of the rugged rock 'tooth' finally appeared.

