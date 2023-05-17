Cap Sardao, Odemira, Beja, Portugal

Cap Sardao, located in the natural parks of Southwest Alentejo and Costa Vicentina, is one of the most beautiful viewpoints on the Portuguese coast. From the top of the cliffs, we can see the sea hitting the rocks and the foam forming. In the middle of the scarps, there are small beaches only accessible by very steep and dangerous paths frequented by shellfish gatherers who, at low tide, go to pull the barnacles from the rocks.

When I visited the site on the 1st of May, on a clear sky day, the lady’s cushion plants (Armeria) were in full bloom, their wonderful pink flowers contrasting with the sea's turquoise blue and the vegetation's green.

With the lens at the minimum aperture (f/22), I got all the planes focused, and with a speed of 1/80sec, the sea was half 'frozen'. The moment was captured with a Hasselblad X1D-50c and a Hasselblad XCD 45mm P.

