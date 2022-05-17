Century Plant Agave, Rancho Palos Verdes, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Driving around near home with my camera I spotted this convention of Fox Tail Agave's. They are usually planted in groups of threes or fours.

These agave are called Century Plants because people believe that they bloom every 100 years. Actually they bloom once in about 25 years. They then die.

Pups at the base fall to the ground to start the cycle over. This panorama of arches should happen again in about 13 years. I hope that I will be around to record it again.

