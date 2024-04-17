Pismo Beach, California, USA

This photograph was made on a clear winter evening at Pismo Beach in Central California. Usually, winter evenings are free of coastal fog, which makes for clear conditions. While I like making photographs in different conditions, the light I used to make this photograph was conducive to creating a dreamy and ethereal feel of the California coastline.

I waited until the sun had fallen well below the horizon and the casual tourists had vacated the beach. This gave me several moments of solitude to create the photograph I had visualized. The beach was bathed in the pink afterglow, which helped to simplify the color palette into pastel hues.

