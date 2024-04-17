Ovar Forest Perimeter, Aveiro, Portugal

The Ovar Forest Perimeter, Aveiro district, was created in 1920. It begins near the beach and extends for a few kilometres inland. Maritime pine (Pinus pinaster) is largely the dominant species. Several meters wide paths were created in the middle of the pine forest to minimize the spread of possible fires and facilitate firefighters' access.

A few weeks ago, on a rainy day, while walking along one of these paths close to the beach, I came across this landscape that enchanted me. The path was perpendicular to the coast, and looking ahead, I could see the sea and clouds in the distance. The rainwater, retained in the puddles that ran along the path, reflected the trunks and tops of the pine trees.

The dark aspect of the pine forest contrasted with the light background of the sky and clouds, and I seemed to be on a voyage to a future ahead. I purposely placed the path in the centre of the image, creating symmetry. A high shutter speed was used to freeze tree movements due to the strong wind, and minimal post-processing was used.

