The Magic Of The Morning, St John’s Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

In June 2015, I joined an organized photo tour in Newfoundland and Labrador. I decided to arrive one day before the tour began because, before leaving home, I had planned to photograph at this location. Using Google Maps and The Photographer's Ephemeris for the timing of first light and sunrise, I rose at 3:15 a.m. and walked with all my gear on the North Head trail to get to my chosen spot facing Fort Amherst.

I knew that at sunrise, the red cliffs would be flooded with morning light. Sunrise was at 5:09 a.m., and the weather forecast was for clear skies. I arrived on the spot at 4:30 a.m. Near the cliff, I set up my tripod, camera, wide-angle lens, cable release, and ND filter for a long exposure.

I was excited to see this scene at Blue Hour. The image was smooth, and the rocky cliffs looked soft and elegant. A few moments later, I took this shot with a 10-second exposure. Suddenly, at around 5:00, a brutal gust of wind coming from inland tried to push me down the cliff. Grabbing my equipment, I sheltered behind a big rock. At 5:14, I captured a gorgeous image showing the red cliffs, which can be seen in my portfolio.

Early morning offers great opportunities to capture magical moments. Planning and the use of helpful apps can give great results, and photo tours are great for finding amazing spots. During that trip, I also took this lovely picture.

