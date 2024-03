Oxbow Bend, Grand Tetons, Wyoming, USA

Early September dawn preparation for sunrise provided me with a beautiful pastel sky with the glowing Harvest moon setting at Mt Moran.

Positioning myself amongst the many photographers who had the same idea was a chore! The result included a sudden fog layer formation that added to the image, along with the faint fog rising from the water – a truly beautiful gift of Nature!!

