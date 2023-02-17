Schilthorn, Murren, Switzerland

This picture was taken in central Switzerland on a morning that had begun with disappointment. As early as possible, I wanted to take the cable car from Murren (1630m) to Schilthorn (2930m) to see the sunrise on the roof of the beautiful restaurant. And to capture the photographic charms of the mountain peaks.

Unfortunately, the first cable car only went up after sunrise, and the start of the day could no longer be felt at the top. It was freezing cold; without gloves and a knitted hat, it was hardly possible to be outside. The restaurant had been blown up in a James Bond film; in reality, it now houses a permanent exhibition about James Bond and his films. There I warmed myself again and again in between.

Before driving down into the valley, I liked the Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau mountain peaks lined up next to each other. The first attempts at colour post-processing were lovely, not unlike a postcard, but not appealing. The experience in the mountains above could not be conveyed in the least by the colour image.

Only by converting the image to black and white did an interchangeable, almost arbitrary-looking colour image of the Swiss mountains become a real eye-catcher with an exciting sky, a distinctive mountain range and attractive mountain slopes above the valley floor, without any look-and-feel of a postcard.

When converting to black and white, I always try different ways of post-processing, which I then compose into a single image.

