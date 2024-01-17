Habba Khatoon Peak, Gurez Valley, Kashmir, India

The iconic peak from Gurez Valley gathers the last light of the evening as the water in the Kishanganga River flows by in its awe.

As for the name of this graceful pyramid like peak, it's after the eponymous peasant poetess, also called the "Nightingale of Kashmir" who spent her early days in the Gurez area.

Legend has it that she still lives here, longing for her lost love.

Some stories galvanised the landscape photographer in me into action. Here's the result of that fine evening I spent there.

