Fish Creek Falls, CO, USA

While trekking in a deluge of snow, trying not to disappear into oblivion, I came across this wonderful 'apparition'. I loved the v-like leading line and wanted to explore further and venture inside.

The moment I tried to attempt my investigation, I just about disappeared into a ravine. I decided to play it safe, set up my tripod, and try to get the right angle to show the texture of the snow and building while maintaining the shadows.

