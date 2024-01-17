    Search
    Fish Creek Falls, CO, USA
    By Debbie Rubin

    While trekking in a deluge of snow, trying not to disappear into oblivion, I came across this wonderful 'apparition'. I loved the v-like leading line and wanted to explore further and venture inside.

    The moment I tried to attempt my investigation, I just about disappeared into a ravine. I decided to play it safe, set up my tripod, and try to get the right angle to show the texture of the snow and building while maintaining the shadows.


