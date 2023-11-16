Mabry Mill, Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia, USA

I live less than an hour from Mabry Mill, the most photographed subject on the Blue Ridge Parkway. So at least once a year I feel obliged to go there. The fall season is the best time of the year because the trees' color and reflections in the water create a unique atmosphere. Late afternoon is also the best time to be there because of the side light and the fact there are no hundreds of people.

Mabry Mill was initially constructed in 1905 by Ed and Lizzie Mabry. It was in operation by 1908 and was used by many in the region who brought their corn to be ground. The mill had a lack of water power, earning it a reputation as a "slow mill," but because of this, the mill would not grind too fast or scorch the corn, which resulted in the Mabry's mill being known for producing some of the finest tasting corn meal in the region. Ed would eventually construct a sawmill and woodworking shop alongside the grist mill, and the waterwheel powered a number of the tools he used in the shop. He would also go on to build a nearby blacksmith shop (and a distillery for Moonshine). Ed Mabry passed away in 1938, and the National Park Service purchased the property from Lizzie.

The Park Service completely restored the facility in 1942 and continues to preserve the area as a celebration of the rich culture of Virginia's Blue Ridge. The mill still stands as a unique symbol of the region's heritage and has attracted visitors from around the world.

I have photographed this Mill several times, but this time, it was a special light situation with clouds moving and creating some shadows and highlights. Also, it was the beginning of the foliage season, and I think this image represents the passage from the summer and the fall.

