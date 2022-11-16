Autumnal Lake Lure, NC, USA

I call this 'Still Falling' as the leaves are doing just that. The fog is so intense and weighty almost obscuring the beauty of the fall colors. The vestiges are still visible though and come across as an emergence.

As I waited for the fog to make up its mind, the colors came through and played on my vision. I loved the way the structures peeked through and gave me a hint of what lay beyond what my eye attempted to see through the fog.

