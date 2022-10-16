Grand Teton National Park, Moran, Wyoming, USA

During a particularly stormy day in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, I was able to capture this beautiful scene when the iconic mountain range peaked through the low laying clouds. It had been raining for several days but the fall colors were still visible throughout the area. Winter weather was right around the corner with a cold front moving in. This morning was extremely cold and the sun was fully blocked by dense clouds. Not even bad weather can dampen the beauty of the Tetons.

