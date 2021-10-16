Leigh Lake, Grand Tetons, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

One of the most relaxing places my wife and I visit is at Jenny Lake Lodge in the Grand Tetons. The Nature walks are spectacular and we always are "surprised" as to what we find just around the corner! Such was the case on a September day in 2018. A spectacular, expansive and magnificent display of blues, greens clouds and ever so-clear water welcomed us! It was not difficult to find the spot but the few rocks in the foreground and the reflections framed this beautiful lake. We never are

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now