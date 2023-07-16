The Snow Boulevard, St Donat De Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

I was hunting for images during a snowshoe trek with my camera in the St-Donat-de-Montcalm region. Passing through this location, I was struck by this scene. It looked like ice crystals floating on a magic carpet. For a second, I saw a snow boulevard crossing the lines of snow. The snow's texture, purity and patterns were the compositional elements. For those conditions, I have learned the importance of exposing to the right (ETTR), and in this case, I overexposed by two stops. The many aspects of snow define the beauty of winter for me.

