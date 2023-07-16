Dungeon Provincial Park, Bonavista, Canada

Dungeon Provincial Park, Bonavista, is famous for its magnificent vistas and incredible sea stacks. A gravel road towards the park from the main town takes travellers to a completely awe-inspiring view. We were super excited to experience this beauty. However, the day we visited, it was totally overcast condition. Unlike my dreams, I struggled to get a good shot because of the challenging light condition. Dejected, I ignored my camera and simply engulfed the beauty. But to my utmost surprise, suddenly, the sky started to change colour as the Sun came out unexpectedly just before the sunset. The last light blessed an isolated sea stack and gave it a magical touch. Instantly I changed my plan, and instead of capturing the entire vista, I focused on capturing the minimalistic scene.

