Singalila National Park, Darjeeling, West Bengal, India

Being Bengali by birth, I guess everyone dream to see the sunrise from Tiger Hill of Darjeeling or Sunrise from Singlila National Park.

It was one of such dream come true moment, when first time I visited Singlila National Park and witness Mount Kanchenjunga (when first reddish golden light touches its highest peak) during the sunrise.

In November 2020, I camped in Singalila National Park itself and witness a couple of breathtaking sunrises over Mount Kanchenjunga especially. I am presenting one such moment.

