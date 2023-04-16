Lochan na h-Achlaise Tree, Rannoch Moor, Scotland

I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a few years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPM’s website.

During our week in Glencoe, we made a scouting trip on the A82 highway. Near Lochan na h-Achlaise, we spotted this scene with the mountains in the background shrouded in fog. I stopped, parked the car on the side of the road, and walked a few meters to compose the image. I was pleased to find the little tree placed nicely against the steep mountain diagonals and serving as my foreground subject. Next, I set up my tripod and my long focal lens. I used a 212mm (35mm equivalent) focal length to frame my composition.

For me, the Scottish Highlands is a true photographers' paradise.

