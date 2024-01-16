Dal Gate, Srinagar, Kashmir, India

The iconic Dal Gate scene on a cold winter Srinagar morning is rendered in a panoramic image stitched from 9 handheld vertical frames to do justice to the sheer expanse.

These houseboats (aks Shikaras locally) against the backdrop of dried-up Chinar trees on calm waters of Dal Lake always call for a frame and something that has been shot by many before me.

So here's my attempt to create something fresh from this iconic scene. I thought the panorama would be an excellent choice to recreate that awe when I witnessed it. The winter morning mood especially just exaggerates that mystic charm.

