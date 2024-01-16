    Search
    Big Hug, Mt Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

    By Jacques Geoffroy

    During a snowshoe trek with my camera in the Pimbina sector of Mt Tremblant National Park, I was, as usual, hunting for images. Passing through this location, my attention was drawn to this piece of snow-created sculpture that looks like two hugging people. A cute little example of pareidolia!

    Before approaching my subject, I used a 240 mm focal length to compose the 'portrait'. To achieve ETTR, I over-exposed by 2.3 stops. After making the image, I finally approached this natural art to see if it was as real as it appeared from a distance. And yes, it was pure snow and ice covering small trees, and of course, I left it untouched.

    Winter can give us some quirky gifts. Earlier that day, I captured another cute example of pareidolia.


