St Lawrence River, Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada

In March 2021, a good friend of mine invited me to visit the Alexandre-Bourgeau public park located in Pointe-Claire (Montréal). This park is facing the St Lawrence River, a church and a row of trees.

We arrived at the location at around 4 pm, but at first I was unable to visualise an interesting composition. There was little color, and in fact, it was quite dull. Luckily I thought of a photo I had taken in Berthier-ville in a similar situation. This last was published on my LPM VIP page https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/03/06/2021/berthier-quebec-canada.

So, I decided to wait until sunset, which was at 7pm, to the take the shot. Ensuring I would have enough information to have details in the shadows, I performed an exposure-bracketing of 5 shots. The wait was certainly justified, and looking at this beauty, I am grateful for the marvellous sunset.

