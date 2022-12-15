Vail Barn, Colorado, USA

Such a cold morning, but beautiful freshly fallen snow. I did not know how I would get through the drifts with a sore back carrying all of my equipment. I used my tripod as a 'depth finder' and was on my way.

This barn was pristine with its snow hat and weathered face. Oftentimes, there are spoilers when shooting snow scenes that people have traversed unthinkingly disturbing the virgin snow. This scene was unspoiled and perfect, giving the viewer a chance to imagine the morning chill of Mother Nature.

