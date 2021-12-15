    Search
    Lone Sapling, Zion Narrows, Utah, USA
    By Joey Priola

    Picture Story

    Zion National Park’s Virgin River Narrows is regarded as one of the most fascinating and unique hikes in the world, and for good reason. Almost the entire hike is spent wading in the ankle to waist deep Virgin River, which at certain points is only about 10 feet wide, with the sheer walls of the canyon rising hundreds of feet above the river. One of the most fascinating things to me about the Narrows was the amount of plant life that is able to thrive in this cool and dark environment, which barely receives any direct sunlight due to the sheer height of the canyon walls. Pictured here is a lone sapling that has managed to take root in a small alcove in the canyon wall, a perfect example of how "life finds a way."

