    Alberta Falls, Estes Park, Colorado, USA
    By Mahendra Singh Chouhan

    Alberta falls is made by Glacier Gorge lake on Glacier Gorge trailhead, in Estes Park Town in Colorado in USA. I had long dreamed of shooting Fall colors in USA. I am inspired since childhood to go to National Parks of USA. For me Yosemite national park and Acadia National parks were the most desirable visits.

    Finally I came across an opportunity to present a paper in Pediatric Neurosurgery at Denver. Since I had never travelled USA I had to study places I could travel around Denver city.

    I realized that Rocky Mountain National Park is just 100 miles away and remains the most visited national park of USA. I was more than happy to make a 5 nights stay to shoot Fall colors, however the only odd was that I was in October, which is last part of fall color season, I was unsure about getting fall colors, as one snow fall and all yellow/orange/red leaves are gone overnight.
    But I was lucky to get yellow orange leaves.

    I took a risky jump on to a boulder in the middle of the river to create a perspective. I took a long exposure shot by using Lee filter system (10 stop filter). It was my first long exposure waterfall shot and I am proud of myself to create what I had planned.

