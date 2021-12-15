Alberta Falls, Estes Park, Colorado, USA

Alberta falls is made by Glacier Gorge lake on Glacier Gorge trailhead, in Estes Park Town in Colorado in USA. I had long dreamed of shooting Fall colors in USA. I am inspired since childhood to go to National Parks of USA. For me Yosemite national park and Acadia National parks were the most desirable visits.

Finally I came across an opportunity to present a paper in Pediatric Neurosurgery at Denver. Since I had never travelled USA I had to study places I could travel around Denver city.

I realized that Rocky Mountain National Park is just 100 miles away and remains the most visited national park of USA. I was more than happy to make a 5 nights stay to shoot Fall colors, however the only odd was that I was in October, which is last part of fall color season, I was unsure about getting fall colors, as one snow fall and all yellow/orange/red leaves are gone overnight.

But I was lucky to get yellow orange leaves.

I took a risky jump on to a boulder in the middle of the river to create a perspective. I took a long exposure shot by using Lee filter system (10 stop filter). It was my first long exposure waterfall shot and I am proud of myself to create what I had planned.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now