Splitting Time, Lower Lewis River, Washington, USA

Picture Story

Sunsets at Lower Lewis River are often spectacular. It's a long drive to get here from anywhere, buried deep in the beautiful Gifford Pinchot National Forest of Washington State. During October, if you are lucky enough to score some good weather here, the sun sets directly behind the falls which makes for a special scene. On this late October afternoon, the clouds parted just before the sun set, and those of us who were there witnessed another special Lewis River moment. I prefer the view from above the falls, although there are some really cool angles from below as well. Of all the falls within this national forest, I think Lewis is the most unique and fun to shoot!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

