Lake Ouareau, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

I made my way to the shore of Lake Ouareau at 8 am of an October morning, 2018. I was surprised to see snow already on the rocks, a sure sign of the coming winter. I was excited by the rock colours in the water and on the shoreline. So, I set up my tripod for a low angle perspective and installed the Leica wide-angle lens on my camera. To accentuate the reflection on the lake and the cloud textures, I decided on a long exposure and installed my 10-stop ND filter. With the camera in Live Time mode, an exposure of 136 seconds resulted in a perfect exposure (ETTR).

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

