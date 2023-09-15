Tusher Canyon, Moab, Utah, USA

Picture Story

Tusher Canyon is a remote, ancient landscape located just northwest of Moab, Utah – drive Highway 191 north from Moab 10 miles to the Mill Canyon turnoff. Drive west from this turnoff along a good gravel road. This will lead to a right fork and well-marked Tusher Canyon. The best time to visit this colorful area is late afternoon in spring or fall when temperatures are cooler. I set out from Moab mid-afternoon; high clearance 4WD is required once in the canyon, and a good water supply and snacks. Stay tuned to weather forecasts; heavy rain can quickly fill lower areas in the canyon.

The geology of Tusher Canyon is an exposure of the Jurassic layer of the earth, a beautiful deep saturated red. Layers of Entrada Sandstone and a view of Determination Towers are to the east.

Once in the canyon, driving through the sandy wash brought me to unique rock formations and outcroppings such as this composition. This image was taken in late afternoon, mid-May. Late Spring conditions brought clearing storm clouds over the distant La Sal Mountains. I chose Mid-May for this location because the sun has moved north, giving me good coverage on the foreground and landscape to the east.

I've photographed this area several times, which always gives me an ancient landscape feeling. It is not difficult to imagine the deep canyon terrain in a cooler, wetter time.

Tusher Canyon has a remarkable history. In recent times, Pioneers crossed, and Ranchers moved cattle across this land. For at least 8000 years, people have passed through this area. Nomadic groups moved between the fertile hunting grounds of the Canyons and La Sal Mountains and the nearby Green and Colorado Rivers. Approximately 112 million years ago, the land was a mix of seabed and swamps. Many Dinosaurs were here, such as Allosaurus, Stegosaurus and the Utah Raptor. Close by, in the adjacent Mill Canyon, is the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Trailhead Interpretive Site, an excellent display of Dinosaur tracks and an interpretive trail. For photographers, Tusher Canyon offers a unique, outside the park experience.

