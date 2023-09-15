    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    New Harbor, Maine, USA
    By Ken Smith

    New Harbor, Maine, is located near the end of the Pemaquid Peninsula and is a working harbor for lobstermen. At the end of the day, most lobster boats are back in the harbor, and the catch has been sold to either a wholesaler or a Co-op. So the Blue hour is a good time to photograph the harbor with the boats and the lights of homes and buildings along the water's edge. It makes for a good image, along with some texture of the clouds.

    I set up my tripod on a sloping lawn at several locations to find the best composition and bracketed the exposures to ensure I captured the image with a proper amount of light. A neutral density filter was used; also, the aperture was stepped down to capture the light. The image I selected shows a lighted lobster boat dropping off its catch, adding more drama to the scene.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®