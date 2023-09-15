New Harbor, Maine, USA

New Harbor, Maine, is located near the end of the Pemaquid Peninsula and is a working harbor for lobstermen. At the end of the day, most lobster boats are back in the harbor, and the catch has been sold to either a wholesaler or a Co-op. So the Blue hour is a good time to photograph the harbor with the boats and the lights of homes and buildings along the water's edge. It makes for a good image, along with some texture of the clouds.

I set up my tripod on a sloping lawn at several locations to find the best composition and bracketed the exposures to ensure I captured the image with a proper amount of light. A neutral density filter was used; also, the aperture was stepped down to capture the light. The image I selected shows a lighted lobster boat dropping off its catch, adding more drama to the scene.

