Black Mountain Silos, NC, USA

Riding along the mountain roads, I discovered this lonely-looking road with these two silos. I got out of my car and walked around a bit, trying to see the subject from all around the cylinders.

I loved the rootwork that the trees shared and the shadows, both on the ground and on the silos. While walking the property and surveying the area, no one was visible, leading me to wonder whether it was still located on a viable farm. It gave me a feeling of comfort and isolation that I hope the viewer also feels.

